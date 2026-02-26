Senior living facility killing in Montgomery County was a month in the making, authorities say

Authorities said that the man accused of shooting and killing an 87-year-old man inside a senior living facility in Montgomery County, Maryland, may have been planning it for a month.

Maurquise James, 22, of Baltimore, was ordered held without bond on Thursday.

James worked as a medication technician at the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility. He’s been charged with first‑degree murder in the death of Robert Fuller Jr., who was found dead in his apartment with a gunshot wound to his head on Valentine’s Day.

Fuller, a philanthropist and former lawyer from Maine, had helped establish a transitional housing facility in Maine for women who are veterans.

In addition, James is charged with the attempted first-degree murder of a Maryland State Police trooper and other charges stemming from a Tuesday traffic stop.

NBC Washington reporter Paul Wagner, who was in the courtroom early Thursday, joined WTOP anchors Anne Kramer and Shawn Anderson about further updates in the shocking case.

Anne Kramer: To say this is a complicated case with a lot of moving parts, I think would be an understatement. Looking over these charging documents, it sounds like they really got a break in all of this through some witness testimony or witness accounts of what happened. Can you walk us through a little bit of what James is being accused of here?

Paul Wagner: It is a complicated case, and it’s hard to explain in a basic news story. I did a timeline on this today, to try and explain it in a better way, but very basically, police found surveillance video of Maurquise James coming and going from a side door at the Cogir facility at about a little after 5 o’clock in the morning on Valentine’s Day. Then they found Mr. Fuller shot in the head in his bed at 7:34 that morning. They then interviewed folks, and they learned that Maurquise James had been going into that room and handing out medication to Mr. Fuller and his roommate. Police questioned James, but nothing happened at that point. But as the investigation went on, the police found video of a suspect that was wearing, we now know, according to police, a wig and a mask, and they put that out to the public. Well, there were some employees at Cogir who thought that they had recognized that person — the way that person walked, and the coat that that person was wearing. And so the police were called, and this witness said, “Hey, this appears to be Maurquise James.” He then continued to come to work. And here’s the odd part of the story, is that on Feb. 23 after his shift, he showed up at the facility. And the staff became very suspicious of that, and they questioned him and challenged him. As he was being challenged, then he decided to leave the facility. Then, they discover that a side door had been propped open and the battery had been tampered with. At that point, the staff called the police, and then it was the next day, 3 o’clock in the morning, that police say that Maurquise James had shot at that trooper. You’re right, Anne, it is a lot of moving parts. It can be confusing, but basically, that’s how the police pieced this together. Shawn Anderson: We know that Robert Fuller Jr. was a millionaire philanthropist. We know he wrote a murder mystery. Do we have any idea from investigators of why they believe Maurquise James may have targeted him?

Paul Wagner: They have no motive at this point. In fact, yesterday, Capt. Sean Gagan said we’re going to dig into this. We’re going to find out what happened here. And they’re going to go through his social media. They’re going to look at his computer, if he has one, and look at his searches to see if they could find anything. They’ll investigate his phone to try and find the motive. As they said today in court, they believe he had been planning this for about a month. And then, of course, with what happened the other night at Cogir, where the staffers found a side door propped open, just like they had found it on Valentine’s Day, there was a suspicion that perhaps they had stopped another crime from happening. So it’s an odd series of events. And one other note today, when the judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Mr. James, James said, “Good, I’m looking forward to speaking with the doctors.” Anne Kramer: Paul, what is Cogir saying about this? Because I remember when the story broke on Valentine’s Day. Everything seemed to be quiet between police and even Cogir. What are they saying?

Paul Wagner: Well, News 4 has obtained some internal releases or emails that went out to people that lived in the facility. And in these emails, Cogir kept telling them that this was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat. I sent an email today, I sent an email yesterday, and we’ve gotten no response. So right now, they’re not responding at all to what has happened. Shawn Anderson: What will you be watching for next week as James appears in court for another hearing?

Paul Wagner: Well, we’ll want to see what the psychiatric evaluation comes back to, because once he speaks with the doctors, they’ll have to report in court what was discovered. We may find out that these doctors either view him as being competent or incompetent. So it’s going to be interesting to hear what they have to say. Anne Kramer: Paul, you have been covering these kind of cases and crimes for a long time. Many of us haven’t that have been in the industry this long — it’s curious to me. I know they talked about being premeditated, might even have been planning this for a month. That’s the allegation against the suspect, but Fuller was shot in the head, that just seems like such an extreme thing. Do you think that will lend itself into piecing together of this puzzle by police, just the execution-style killing of this victim?

Paul Wagner: That’s a very personal crime, police might call it. Just like when there’s a very close stabbing or a fight where someone is very, very badly injured. Police call that a personal crime. Today they called it a cold-blooded murder, but to shoot an elderly man in the head while he’s in bed — that’s just brutal. And the police are going to dig into this and try and find out why. Shawn Anderson: We also have him being accused of attempted murder for trying to shoot a state trooper in Baltimore. Are these two cases being handled separately? How is that working out legally?

Paul Wagner: He is being charged in Baltimore for that case, and so more than likely his murder case will stay here in Montgomery County, and it will be taken care of, and then his Baltimore case would be taken care of, because typically the most serious case gets handled first. So the judge did tell him today that he’s being charged with attempted first-degree murder of that trooper, but that case will have to be handled in Baltimore at some other time.

