Maryland clerks urge lawmakers to tighten marriage license rules after fraud case

When court clerks process marriage licenses, they can't promise true love forever, but they are concerned about making sure there's no fraud involved.

When court clerks process marriage licenses, they can’t promise true love forever, but they are concerned about making sure there’s no fraud involved.

That’s one of the reasons clerks with the Maryland Circuit Court Clerks’ Association traveled to Annapolis to ask lawmakers to make a change to current law.

House Bill 95 was heard before the House Judiciary Committee in Annapolis on Feb. 6.

Heather S. DeWeese, clerk of the Circuit Court for Carroll County and a member of the MCCCA, told a House panel, “There was recently a case where a woman obtained a fraudulent marriage license.”

“After a marriage certificate was issued, my office found out that the other party on the marriage license was deceased,” DeWeese said.

She explained her office had no way of knowing how that could have happened, “because only one party must appear for a marriage license to be issued in the state of Maryland, per Maryland statute.”

Scott Poirer, the clerk of the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, told lawmakers that the bill — as amended — would provide for exceptions.

Poirer explained there had been some concerns that requiring both parties to show up in a court clerk’s office could prove to be a barrier for some couples.

The proposed amendments provide “waivers for deployed military members, incarcerated individuals, hospitalized individuals, and other exemptions for good cause,” Poirer said.

DeWeese said the proposed bill could also help guard against human trafficking as well as marriage fraud.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.