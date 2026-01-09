Md. lawmaker proposes bill to bar certain ICE officers from state law enforcement jobs

Maryland State Del. Adrian Boafo is proposing legislation designed to bar some sworn U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from working for state police agencies.

Maryland State Del. Adrian Boafo is proposing legislation designed to bar some sworn U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from working for state police agencies.

Boafo told WTOP he’s proposing the “ICE Breakers Act of 2026,” which would disqualify ICE officers who signed up to work for the agency as of Jan. 20, 2025, from gaining employment in Maryland state law enforcement jobs.

Asked why those officers should be prevented from working for Maryland agencies, such as the Maryland State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police and other state law enforcement divisions, Boafo pointed to the tone of the current ICE recruitment effort, saying, “There’s a moral debate at the center of it, and it’s playing before our very eyes.”

“If you are somebody who sat there and watched TV and said, ‘I like what they’re doing, and I want to go join them in this fight to separate and tear families apart,’ we don’t want you in Maryland,” Boafo said.

Boafo cited concerns about the accelerated pace of hiring for ICE officers, saying that in Maryland, “We want to make sure we have folks of principle who are joining us, not folks who want to tear families apart.”

The Department of Homeland Security has posted hiring promotions on social media. One shows the interior of a van with the caption, “Want to deport illegals with your absolute bros?”

A click on the ICE recruitment site leads to an FAQ page that states, “ICE is looking for individuals with integrity and courage. ICE is interested in hiring law enforcement personnel who aspire to the highest standards of performance, professionalism and leadership.”

Shootings involving ICE officers in Maryland, Minnesota and Portland in recent weeks have prompted protests and questions about the strategies and tactics used by ICE officers.

Boafo said the bill does not prohibit ICE officers from working in other areas of state government, just state law enforcement positions. It would also not apply to officers who worked for ICE prior to Jan. 20, 2025.

Asked about whether he believes the bill could withstand a legal challenge, he said, “Employment discrimination and employment prohibition law is very clear. There’s a list of protected classes.”

He said police officers and federal agencies would not fall under those categories.

Boafo, who represents a district in Prince George’s County — home to thousands of current and former federal workers — said he understands the financial incentive of the $50,000 signing bonuses offered as of August 2025.

“My district, in particular, has been really hit hard by the federal worker layoffs. Prince George’s County, as a whole, has been hit hard,” he said.

But he emphasized the impact that accelerated ICE enforcement has had on communities.

“People are frightened to go outside of their house, people are frightened to go grocery shopping,” he said.

Boafo said in crafting the bill, he talked to law enforcement agents who served as ICE officers, and said he expects to have other lawmakers sign on to support the bill.

Maryland’s General Assembly session starts Jan. 14.

WTOP has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.