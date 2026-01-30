Maryland comptroller on taxes, a tax holiday and your unclaimed property

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman is excited about tax season, telling WTOP that resources are being made available for taxpayers this season.

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman is excited about tax season, telling WTOP during the first week of tax season that taxpayers can explore her office’s website and find resources to help them file on time.

As comptroller, Lierman is “the tax collector of Maryland — and also the tax refunder of Maryland,” a role she takes pride in.

She encouraged Marylanders to file their taxes online: “On average, we get out refunds within around three days for online filers, but it’s 17 days-plus if you file on paper.”

Taxpayers should explore the many tax credits they may qualify for, Lierman said.

“We have numerous state tax credits, including the earned income tax credit that is available to folks regardless of their status,” she said.

Unclaimed property day

In 2025, $4.2 billion in unclaimed property was returned to people nationwide.

“Unclaimed property is generally money that folks have not claimed for a certain number of years, and the institution that has it then remits it to us, and we hold it and try to reunite it with lost owners,” Lierman said.

In Maryland, the state’s unclaimed property system was updated in October to reduce wait times and make it easier for residents to reclaim their lost assets.

“That system will streamline the process of claiming your unclaimed property, and on the back end, for us to get it to you,” she said. “It will really streamline everything so we can get people their money more easily and more quickly.”

Tax free weekend

For anyone who’s been considering buying an energy-efficient appliance, Feb. 14-16 is the time to buy, at least in Maryland.

Lierman said that’s when anyone — you don’t have to be a Maryland resident — can buy a qualifying energy-efficient appliance and save money in the state.

“Because that is the weekend when you can save on that sales tax. We do not charge sales tax for Energy Star appliances,” she said. “So we always encourage people to consider, if they can, upgrading to those more energy efficient appliances that save you money every month.”

Normally, the taxes on washers, dryers, furnaces, boilers, full-size refrigerators and other qualifying appliances would come to 6% of the price of purchase.

Residents from out of state can purchase the appliances tax-free as well.

