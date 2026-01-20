Larry Hogan will not challenge Wes Moore in Maryland governor’s race

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will not be running for office again amid calls for the Republican to challenge Gov. Wes Moore's reelection bid.

“I care deeply about the state of Maryland, and I remain concerned about the direction of our nation’s politics, but I have no intention of running for office again,” Hogan wrote in a post on social media.

His statements come as some Marylanders have pressed Hogan to run against Moore, who is up for reelection in November.

In a commentary published by The Baltimore Sun, Hogan called for a new generation of leaders in Maryland.

“It was an honor to serve, but it’s time to look forward, not back. The fight for Maryland and America’s future does not belong to any one person or any one party; it belongs to the people,” Hogan wrote.

Even though a recent poll showed Moore’s approval rating has dropped, 50% of polled Marylanders said they would vote to reelect the governor, if the election was held today.

Hogan’s announcement could clear the way for other Republicans to throw their names into the governor’s race.

Hogan resided in the Government House from 2015 to 2023, meeting the legal limit of two consecutive terms as Maryland’s governor.

