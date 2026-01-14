High stakes for Gov. Moore as Maryland General Assembly starts legislative session

The governor is running for reelection this year as Maryland continues to face challenges, including federal funding cuts, immigration enforcement, and a $1.4 billion budget deficit. He spoke to WTOP about his plans for 2026.

Wednesday marked the start of the final legislative session of Moore’s first term.

The Maryland General Assembly is expected to focus on a number of key issues during its 90-day session, including the state’s debt, actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, public safety initiatives and education.

In an interview with WTOP anchors Anne Kramer and Shawn Anderson, Moore said the budget deficit will impact decisions.

“I’m going to introduce a balanced budget that is actually going to be, the general fund is going to be smaller than the year before, so we are actually going to decrease the size of our spending,” Moore said, noting that it will not include tax or fee increases.

He noted that manufacturing and private sector investments, from corporations such as Samsung Biologics and AstraZeneca, will support jobs and the state economy.

“We’re going to diversify our economy off of Washington, D.C. We are going to make sure we’re spending smartly and wisely, and not spending on things that are either not effective or not sustainable,” he said.

Moore gave WTOP no clues into which programs may see reduced funding when he rolls out the budget next week, but hinted at some “very real investments in public education” and public safety.

“You will see where my priorities are laid out, and you’ll also be able to see the things that we just believe, either because of efficacy or sustainability, did not make the cut,” he said.

In regards to the contract buyouts for hundreds of state employees last year, Moore said those were necessary to have the “most efficient and effective government possible.”

Some Republican members of the General Assembly have said they intend to watch what Moore does with one word in mind — affordability. At a news briefing Tuesday, minority leaders in the House and Senate announced a planned proposal to introduce an oversight panel to investigate findings from audits into state agencies where the mishandling of funds may have occurred.

GOP leaders also pointed to rising utility bills and financial concerns they’ve heard from constituents.

“One of the bills that I’m introducing is actually helping to address the rising costs of energy bills,” Moore told WTOP. “So if they want to have a serious conversation about energy prices, then I’m ready to have a serious conversation about including things like solar, wind, nuclear technologies and nuclear energy, because these are things that are going to, not just effectively, efficiently, but also in a very speedy and affordable way, be able to increase the supply that we have on energy.”

He touted the lowered teacher vacancy rate, investments into local law enforcement and the subsequent drop in violent crimes as examples of these “smart investments.”

“Eighteen of the last 21 budgets in the state of Maryland have required cuts in order to balance. And so, we’ve got to get away from this idea that we invest based on formulas and start investing based on results,” Moore said.

