Charles County taps Yonelle Moore Lee for vacant House seat, in conflict with Prince George’s pick

The conflict means that Gov. Wes Moore will make the choice between Yonelle Moore Lee and Darrell Odom Sr., the Prince George’s County nominee, to represent the district that straddles the two counties.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

The Charles County Democratic Central Committee chose Yonelle Moore Lee on Saturday to fill the vacant District 27A seat in the House, setting up a conflict with Prince George’s County Democrats who backed a different candidate Tuesday.

The conflict means that Gov. Wes Moore (D) will make the choice between Moore Lee and Darrell Odom Sr., the Prince George’s County nominee, to represent the district that straddles the two counties.

Moore Lee, 50, chair of the county’s school board, won the support of 12 of the 14 central committee members present at Saturday morning’s roughly two-hour meeting.

“Your trust in me really means a lot. I will not let you down,” Moore Lee said after the vote. “I’m not sure what the next steps may be and what will happen, but either way, I’m very, very proud.”

The governor has 15 days to choose between Moore Lee and Odom, once the names are forwarded to him, but the 2026 General Assembly is set to convene sooner than that, on Jan. 14.

The seat became vacant after Kevin Harris was sworn in last month as state senator for District 27, that includes portions of Charles, Calvert and Prince George’s counties. Harris replaced former Democratic Sen. Michael Jackson, who left to become superintendent of Maryland State Police.

Harris attended Saturday’s special public hearing in Charles County and spoke on behalf of Odom, 71, a member of the Prince George’s Democratic Central Committee who received one vote.

Lamont Tyler Bunyon, who runs an optometry practice in Prince George’s, also received a vote from the Charles County Democrats, as he did at the Prince George’s meeting.

As at Tuesday night’s meeting in Prince George’s, Harris was among a few elected officials to speak on behalf of a candidate Saturday.

Reuben Collins II, president of the Charles County Board of Commissioners, and Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) both spoke on behalf of Moore Lee.

“As chairperson of the Board of Education, she leads one of the most complex public institutions in our region overseeing a $529 million budget and serving over 28,000 students,” Davis said. “She has proven her ability to lead in high-stakes environments, build consensus across diverse viewpoints and deliver outcomes that matter to families. That’s real governing experience.”

Each candidate was asked several questions that included their plans to support the central committee as a “valued” partner. They all agreed.

They differed slightly when asked what legislation or policy areas they would be most prepared to immediately work on.

Although each candidate mentioned education as a priority, Moore Lee specifically touched upon the multibillion-dollar Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.

“We have made a promise and a commitment to a world class education with the Blueprint. It’s supposed to be fully implemented by 2030, that is something that’s very important to me,” she said.

Bunyon said a main priority for him would be health care, especially with his work as an optometrist. He noted how several friends died in their 50s.

“We have to do a better job arguing for better health care, advocacy [and] awareness resources, because it’s a lot of preventable things that can be done,” he said. “I hate to say that I’m going to run there and try to be a doctor to folks, but I’m supposed to because I’m trained to do it.”

Odom said public safety “is a strong suit” for him, with a specific focus on juvenile justice reform, domestic violence and emergency response and prevention. Besides his 31 years of service in the Army and Coast Guard, he also worked as an acting fire chief in Prince George’s.

The meeting did have a little humor when Charles County committee Vice Chair Elaine Hardee asked Odom how he would define ethical leadership and model it as a delegate.

In a previous question, Odom summarized ethics in public service.

“Should I say ditto on that?” Odom said to several laughs in the room.

In the meantime, the Prince George’s Central Committee has scheduled another public hearing Monday to select someone to replace Del. Jazz Lewis (D-Prince George’s). The former House majority whip, who has represented District 24 since 2017, announced more than two weeks ago he’s stepping down to work as the director of government relations at the University of Maryland, his alma mater.

Lewis’ last day will be the same day as the central committee meeting.