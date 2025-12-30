US Sen. Angela Alsobrooks reflects on her first year on Capitol Hill

In a year-end interview, the Democrat and former Prince George's County Executive told WTOP that Marylanders wanted her to concentrate on economic opportunity.

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks made history in 2025 as the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Maryland.

“They wanted me to focus on the cost of living. They wanted to be able to afford groceries and utilities and to buy homes and to really chase the American dream,” Alsobrooks said. “So that’s what my focus has been throughout the year.”

This year was a challenging one for Alsobrooks’ constituents, who were disproportionately affected by the longest government shutdown in history. She said she worked to protect federal workers.

“It was sad and it felt really heavy,” she said.

Alsobrooks hosted job fairs and sponsored legislation “to ensure that essential employees could file for unemployment, that they would have relief from paying student loan debt during that time.”‘

Alsobrooks said she fought back against President Donald Trump’s administration’s efforts to overhaul the Department of Health and Human Services. When she grilled Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a committee hearing in January, her questioning got millions of views online.

“I was the first senator to call for his firing or resignation. I didn’t care which came first,” she said. “But I have been just horrified by what I have seen in terms of targeting our public health system in our country.”

But Alsobrooks is proud of forming relationships with other lawmakers across the aisle, including Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. They worked on a small business investor bill to allow tax benefits for hair stylists, barbers and other small business owners. And her GENIUS Act became law, creating a regulatory framework for stablecoins cryptocurrency.

“It is my desire to create wealth and opportunity and to create generational wealth for so many who have not experienced it,” she said. “I want to open up markets so that everyone has the chance to participate safely.”

Looking ahead to next year, Alsobrooks said she is excited for the midterm elections.

“I’m going to be working hard to get Democrats elected all across the country. I’m looking forward to taking back the house and hopefully picking up a seat or two in the Senate.”

