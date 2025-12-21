How one Maryland student is dealing with being at Brown University during the deadly shooting

One Brown University student, who grew up in Maryland, said he is trying to process being on campus when a shooter claimed two lives over a week ago.

A gunman shot and killed two students and wounded nine others at Brown University’s School of Engineering in Providence, Rhode Island, on Dec. 13.

This shooting highlights the issue of gun violence that is affecting students across the U.S.

“I don’t think entering Brown anyone could have possibly expected this. I don’t think anyone does expect this to happen at their school until it does happen,” Teo Miranda-Moreno, of Ellicott City, Maryland, told WTOP.

Miranda-Moreno is a freshman at Brown University and was in the school library when the gunfire began and was kept under lockdown for seven hours.

He knew one of the two students — Muhammad Aziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook — that were shot and killed by a gunman, who was later found dead.

“I was robbed of ever getting the chance to get a closer bond with Muhammad, ever getting the chance to meet Ella,” Miranda-Moreno said. “As a community, we were robbed of these two beautiful people who were friends with anyone they met.”

As a student now associated with a school shooting, he’s been impacted in such a way that he doesn’t know if he can ever fully heal. Even though he appreciates the university for supporting the students during this horrific situation, Miranda-Moreno wants to add his voice to those calling for some action to stop gun violence.

“We have to sit down and work together to try to stop these firearms from being put out into our communities,” he said.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

