The Hunt: Why did the Brown University shooter choose that location?

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob-Schindler says terrorists covet open locations for attacks.

Authorities in Rhode Island are continuing their search for a suspect after a deadly shooting at Brown University over the weekend.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob-Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says terrorists covet open locations for attacks.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green speaks with Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler about the search for the Brown University shooter.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.