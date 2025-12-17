Live Radio
The Hunt: Why did the Brown University shooter choose that location?

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 17, 2025, 6:25 PM

Authorities in Rhode Island are continuing their search for a suspect after a deadly shooting at Brown University over the weekend.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob-Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says terrorists covet open locations for attacks.

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green speaks with Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler about the search for the Brown University shooter.

