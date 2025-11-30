Maryland State Police arrest 4 in connection with triple murder in Washington County

Maryland State Police have arrested four people in connection with a triple murder on Nov. 18 in Washington County with more arrests expected.

Police said the three men and one woman set a fire and used accelerants at a home in the 13000 block of National Pike in Clear Spring in the early morning, killing three people inside.

During the investigation, police found “signs of foul play” including police K9’s alerting for accelerants at the scene and “trauma to the victims that were inconsistent with fire-related injuries.”

Brittany Ray, 31, Harold Flichman, 36, and Brianna Mae Weishaar, 25, were pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the three lived at the home.

Through the investigation, police identified four suspects and arrested Darnell (aka Donnell) Hawkins, 47, of Baltimore, Tony Smith, 43, of Hagerstown, Maurice Mouzon, 46, of Baltimore, and Kierra White, 35, of Glen Burnie.

Hawkins was arrested in Baltimore County on Nov. 28 and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson, and related offenses. He is being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

Smith was arrested in Montgomery County on Nov. 23 and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson, and related offenses. He is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center without bond.

Mouzon was arrested in Baltimore City on Nov. 21 and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, distribution of narcotics, and a handgun violation. He is also facing separate charges in relation to possession with intent to distribute narcotics located during his arrest and is being held at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center without bond.

White was arrested in Baltimore County on Nov. 25 and is charged with acting as an accessory after the fact to murder. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center without bond.

