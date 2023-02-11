Live Radio
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 11, 2023, 7:54 PM

A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C.

Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Authorities said that on Jan. 26, 2019, around 10 p.m., Willis lured the three men — Javon Abney, 26, of Southeast D.C., Tyrik Hagood, 24, of Northeast D.C., and Sean Shuler, 26, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, to the 1500 block of Fort Davis Place by the Fort Davis Recreation Center. There, the men were shot numerous times by gunmen, according to the release.

A Lexus sedan, which was used in the murders, was found on fire off of I-295 just across the Maryland state line, the release said.

Authorities arrested Willis on June 11, 2019, and he has been in custody since.

