Gov. Moore launches free vaccine program for uninsured adults in Maryland

With health care premiums expected to skyrocket next year, Maryland is launching a first-of-its-kind effort to ensure adults can access lifesaving vaccines — regardless of their ability to pay.

With health care premiums expected to skyrocket next year, Maryland is launching a first-of-its-kind effort to make sure adults can access lifesaving vaccines regardless of their ability to pay.

Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday unveiled a new statewide adult vaccine program that will offer free immunizations to uninsured and underinsured Marylanders ages 19 and older.

The program, administered by the Maryland Department of Health, will operate through local health departments and aims to reduce preventable illnesses and hospitalizations across the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“Nobody should be denied basic health care because of an inability to pay,” Moore said in the release. “At a time when the federal government is undermining public health and creating unnecessary confusion around vaccine policy, Maryland is investing, leading with science, and stepping up to make sure our people are protected.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sought to enforce policies that challenge U.S. vaccine recommendations. In addition, many Americans who rely on Affordable Care Act subsidies will see an increase in their health care premiums in 2026 when those subsidies expire.

Maryland officials said the overall goal of the new program is to keep the state’s vaccine coverage high and keep more Marylanders healthy.

Moore’s initiative is funded through a $2.8 million outlay made available through a partnership with the Maryland General Assembly. It will cover vaccines for illnesses including COVID-19, the flu, measles, pneumonia, shingles and RSV.

Officials said the expanded supply of vaccines will also help health workers respond faster to local outbreaks.

Meena Seshamani, secretary of the Maryland Department of Health, said the program builds on Maryland’s national reputation for vaccine access.

“Providing access to vaccines for those without health care coverage will strengthen our collective efforts to address ongoing disparities in access to critical public health services,” Seshamani said in a news release.

Last season, respiratory illnesses sent thousands of Marylanders to the hospital: nearly 5,000 for COVID-19, more than 8,000 for the flu and 2,600 for RSV, according to Moore’s office. Other vaccine-preventable illnesses — such as pertussis and pneumococcal pneumonia — continue to contribute to health complications in the state.

“Vaccines continue to be one of the most powerful and effective tools to protect against severe illness and keep communities healthy,” Meg Sullivan, deputy secretary for Maryland’s Public Health Services, said in the release. “The Maryland Vaccine Program is an important initiative that will directly contribute to healthier, safer communities in Maryland.”

The new Maryland Combined Respiratory Illness Dashboard shows overall respiratory activity remains low, giving residents time to get vaccinated before the flu season peaks, health officials said.

Vaccines are now available through local health departments in Baltimore, Garrett, Montgomery and Somerset counties, with more locations expected to open in the coming weeks. Eligible residents can contact their local health department or visit health.maryland.gov for more information.

The state already offers free vaccines for children through its Vaccines for Children Program and has issued updated clinical guidance and public FAQs for the 2025-26 respiratory season.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.