7 people fall ill at Joint Base Andrews after suspicious package opened

Seven people at Joint Base Andrews fell ill after a suspicious package was opened Thursday afternoon, prompting two buildings on the base to be evacuated, a spokesperson told CBS News on Friday.

A spokesperson on Thursday said that at about 1 p.m. EST, the building and one connected to it were evacuated “as a precaution,” adding that “a cordon was established around the area.”

“Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and normal operations have resumed,” the spokesperson said. “The investigation has been turned over to the Air Force Office of Special Investigation and is ongoing.”

The seven people, who were not identified, were evaluated and treated by base medical personnel and released. No one was hospitalized, the spokesperson said on Friday.

The base, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is the home base of Air Force One, the airplane used by President Trump.