State, local leaders in Maryland cast blame, vow to help furloughed federal workers

Gov. Wes Moore and other Democratic leaders in Maryland vowed to do what they could to help federal workers hurt by the government shutdown.

State and local leaders in Maryland wasted no time in holding news conferences on Wednesday morning, just hours after the government shutdown began.

Democrats in the state capital cast blame on Republicans while vowing to do what they could to help federal workers who would be hurt by a long, drawn out shutdown.

The day began with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, other state leaders, and some of the Democratic members of Congress gathered in the State House. The governor called the moment a dark hour, and said he had three priorities for the state during the shutdown.

“First, I’ve directed state agencies to employ contingency plans that will help to make sure that federal programs can continue to operate in our state for now,” Moore said. “We will ensure that state employees supported with federal funding continue to get paid for as long as possible.”

Families will continue to receive benefits from federal programs administered by the state, including Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF.

“We will also provide greater flexibility to Head Start programs and ensure that veterans maintain access to essential resources,” Moore said. “But I do want to be very clear, the longer this unnecessary federal government shutdown goes on, the harder it is for us to keep services going.”

Other priorities mentioned by the governor were the shielding of federal workers from evictions, foreclosures and utility shutoffs, if the shutdown drags on.

“I sent letters to the state judiciary and our state utility companies reminding them of their statutory legal protections for federal, state and local government employees who are not receiving a paycheck or are at risk of eviction or foreclosure,” Moore said.

He also said the state would expand emergency assistance programs for federal workers. That includes making federal workers eligible for unemployment benefits during the shutdown, with the promise that they would repay the money once they go back to work.

“We should not be here right now, Maryland,” Moore said. “And here’s the harsh reality, the longer this unnecessary shutdown lasts, the more likely we are to see serious damage in our state.”

He specifically cited delays to big infrastructure projects and delays in pay for military families as major impacts of the shutdown.

Those who gathered in Annapolis were quick to blame congressional Republicans, arguing that their unwillingness to negotiate over Medicaid cuts and premium subsidies for those who get health care from the Affordable Care Act meant the onus was on them.

But Republicans have argued that, like Democrats in the past, they’re not willing to entertain policy negotiations until a continuing resolution passes and allows the federal government to open.

‘It’s really about people’

In Largo, the tone laid out by leaders in Prince George’s County was a little less partisan. County Executive Aisha Braveboy, along with 10 of the 11 members of the county council, vowed to make all resources possible available to residents who might need them.

“The shutdown isn’t just about politics. It’s really about people, the needs of people that may go unmet,” Braveboy said.

“The first folks we call, believe it or not, were the utilities, because we wanted to ensure that residents had services during this shutdown,” she added. “And every single major utility responded and said, ‘We are with you. We are not going to shut people’s utilities off during this shutdown.'”

Braveboy also said county residents shouldn’t hesitate to contact the state’s 211 hotline, which also provides food, housing and utility assistance. And anyone dealing with anxiety because of the shutdown is encouraged to utilize the 988 mental health hotline.

“If you just need to talk to someone, don’t be embarrassed. This is a tough time,” she said. “You didn’t ask for this. You’re just doing your jobs as federal workers, and then all of this uncertainty can cause a lot of mental harm.”

Members of the county’s religious community also gathered in Largo, promising they were ready to lend a hand to anyone who needs help, regardless of their faith. The county also created a full list of available resources to help residents who might need assistance during the shutdown.

“We did not want this day to happen, but we also know that we can’t live with our eyes closed,” Braveboy said.

Only at the end of her speech did she hint at her support for congressional Democrats during the shutdown.

“My job today isn’t necessarily to point fingers, it’s really to open my arms, along with my colleagues here at the council, to say, ‘We hear you, we care about you, we love you, we want you to be OK,'” she said. “And so they can have the discussions on Capitol Hill about the politics. Today, it’s about the service.”

‘This is about dignity’

Meanwhile in Annapolis, state treasurer Dereck Davis was perhaps the most cynical about the situation. He specifically said the situation unfolding on Wednesday will be avoided at all costs next year.

“Now, we won’t have it next year, because … it will be one month before the election, so somehow we will manage to get a budget done and on time, because their families will be impacted,” Davis said of members of Congress. “But now it’s our families.”

He expressed frustration that federal dysfunction is impacting residents who don’t have any power. He also lamented that the only conversations anyone is having is over who to blame, not how to resolve it, and he said elected representatives are getting away with behavior that no one would tolerate from their own children.

“I know my state is home to thousands of federal workers and employees, as well as countless contractors and small businesses whose livelihoods are tied directly to the operation of the federal government. For them, this is not a game or silly power grab for them,” Davis said.

He said the shutdown impacts everything from mortgage and college tuition payments to everyday household expenses not being met.

“This is about dignity, fairness and basic decency,” he added. “This is the ask: Rise above partisan conflict, learn the definition of compromise, fulfill your obligations and get the government open and working as expeditiously as possible.”

