All lanes open on Capital Beltway after car rolls over into Outer Loop, killing one and injuring two others

All lanes of the Capital Beltway are now open after a crash shut down the Inner and Outer loops between Maryland Route 210 and St. Barnabas Road earlier Friday morning.

One person is dead and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle rolled over on Interstate 495.

The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said first responders were called to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop just before St. Barnabas Road at 5:15 a.m. for a rollover crash involving a single car.

At the scene, officials determined that one person had been ejected from the vehicle. The occupant was declared dead at the scene. Two others were transported with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

The vehicle was driving along the Inner Loop before crashing and flipping over onto the Outer Loop of the Beltway, Prince George’s County officials said.

As of 9:30 a.m. all lanes of I-495 were open on the Inner and Outer loops, but delays remain.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported officials were earlier using the left lane of the Inner Loop to redirect drivers away from the area.

“Due to the crash investigation, your delays are almost back to Van Dorn Street out of Virginia. Good idea to not even take this route,” Traffic Reporter Reada Kessler said.

The Maryland State Police is leading the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest developments.

