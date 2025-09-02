2 Montgomery County firefighters charged with intentionally flooding baseball field

Two Montgomery County, Maryland, firefighters have been charged with intentionally spraying water onto a community baseball field located next to the Silver Spring/Four Corners fire station.

The pair allegedly sprayed gallons of water onto the field at Montgomery Blair High School on University Boulevard, “driven by frustration due to repeated incidents involving baseballs striking personal vehicles, the fire station, and departmental equipment,” according to the charging document filed by the Maryland National Capital Park Police.

Career firefighters Capt. Chris Reilly and Master Firefighter Alan Barnes are each charged with three misdemeanors: malicious destruction of property, conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

Surveillance video provided by the fire department showed Barnes reversing the fire truck into the rear lot of the fire station, then removing a hose from the truck. Prosecutors believe Barnes hooked the hose up to a hydrant.

Video showed Reilly climbing onto the truck, and spraying the hose toward the ball field for approximately three minutes. The field is home to the Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts baseball team

According to a team representative who initially filed a complaint, when asked why he was flooding the field, Reilly said, “I wanted to get your attention.”

The incident happened before a Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball game, which had to be canceled, and fans had to be refunded for their admission tickets.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the two have been removed from operational duties and placed on nonpublic contact status, pending an internal investigation of the incident.

“We expect all of our personnel to uphold the highest standards of conduct on and off duty,” said Fire Chief Corey Smedley, in a statement. “The actions alleged in this case do not reflect the values of MCFRS or the professionalism of the men and women who serve our community every day.”

Both firefighters have hearing dates scheduled in district court for Oct. 21.

