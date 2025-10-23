Denied federal disaster relief, Western Maryland officials weigh alternative funding

Now that President Donald Trump's administration has rejected an appeal for federal disaster aid in Western Maryland, the region's officials are scrambling for ways to pay for the flooding recovery.

Now that President Donald Trump’s administration has rejected an appeal for federal disaster aid for counties in Western Maryland affected by historic flooding in May, the region’s officials are working to find ways to pay for an estimated $33.7 million for recovery.

On Thursday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore called the administration’s rejection “deeply frustrating” and pledged support for the region moving forward, but did not specify what form that support would take.

Allegany County Administrator Jason Bennett said the first ask would be to the state.

“If we have to, we will borrow these funds,” Bennett said.

But, he told WTOP, issuing general obligation funds, “would create a great hardship for our taxpayers, as you might imagine, trying to pay debt service on that big of an expenditure. We’ll do it if we have to, but really, we’re hoping that’s not where we have to go.”

Bennett said the county of roughly 69,000 has two main employers, Frostburg State University and UPMC Western Maryland Hospital.

“We are, like many others in this area, an old industrial town,” he said, referring to the county seat of Cumberland, which he described as “economically disadvantaged.”

While the floodwaters receded months ago, Bennett said Westernport’s library remains closed, with a temporary library expected to open in early November. The town’s elementary school, where children were evacuated by boat during the May flooding, has reopened, but the first floor is still not occupied.

The damage to roads and bridges is a large part of the cost of recovery, Bennett said.

“We’ve got 200-plus lines of sewer. We continue to find breaks in that sewer,” he added.

And as the temperatures in Western Maryland start to dip into the 30s this fall, Bennett said things are only getting worse.

“Now, you start to run into people seriously being cold, plus you also begin to talk about people having pipes freeze and burst. The problems only get worse now for those that don’t have furnaces,” he said.

In a news release from the governor’s office announcing the denial of disaster aid, Westernport Mayor Judy Hamilton described residents as “resilient” and said her community’s spirit “remains unbroken.”

“It was a pretty traumatic day as you might imagine,” Bennett said, referring to the day kids were rushed out of school on boats due to rising floodwaters.

But the community got them through it, he said.

“So many of those kids will tell you they had fun on their boat ride, because so many of the first responders and the teachers were so great,” Bennett said.

Several fundraising efforts began following May’s floods, including the Western Maryland Strong Fund and the Westernport Library Flood Recovery Project.

