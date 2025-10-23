Demolition company at White House gets taken apart over taking the East Wing job

Maryland-based construction company ACECO has become a target for online scorn because of its association with the White House demolition work.

Call ACECO’s Silver Spring, Maryland, office and the recorded message will tell you it’s the “premier demolition contractor in the D.C. metro area.” But that’s not how many on social media see it since the contracting company’s work on the White House’s East Wing started this week.

The White House started tearing down a part of it to build President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom.

If you attempt to visit ACECO’S website, you’ll be met with a message saying “This site is under construction,” though just days ago, according to social media users, the site was up and functional.

So much heat was generated on Yelp that the ratings website temporarily disabled the posting of content to the page for ACECO.

Among the comments posted prior to Yelp’s move was this from Marianne R. from Portland Oregon: “Traitors to the United States. They should be ashamed for their destruction of the east wing of the White House. May karma prevail.”

Megan Duncan, associate professor at Virginia Tech’s School of Communication, told WTOP, “They are being bombarded in ways that aren’t from firsthand experience, but are from people responding to seeing news and wanting a way to express their anger.”

Duncan said there are several ways a company can respond: They may want to let the public know they’ve been heard or they can remove or pause social media accounts, something ACECO appears to have done.

ACECO’s Instagram profile flashes a message saying it’s not available. Going dark on social media, Duncan said, “can let that bit of hostility blow over.”

Although there may be times when the best track to take is to “let people know you do hear their feedback and their expression has reached you.”

“Other times, that’s not enough,” she added.

At any rate, Duncan said it’s important for companies to have a social media-savvy crisis team in place to respond quickly to negative public reaction.

WTOP reached out to ACECO for comment, but has not heard back.

