Maryland Gov. Moore’s Italian weekend with George Clooney was paid out of pocket, aides say

Gov. Wes Moore and his wife Dawn were photographed over the weekend lounging on a yacht owned by George Clooney, the actor and political benefactor, according to The Daily Mail.

A quiet international birthday trip for Gov. Wes Moore’s wife got splashed across a British tabloid over the Labor Day holiday.

A shirtless Moore and his wife Dawn were photographed over the weekend lounging on a yacht owned by George Clooney, the actor and political benefactor, according to The Daily Mail, which broke the story.

The Daily Mail headline had all the bold-typeface subtlety and nuance to be expected from a tabloid from across the pond: “Damning photos burn top Dem’s 2028 plans to the ground as he’s busted half-naked on kingmaker George Clooney’s luxury yacht in ITALY … while his ‘hellhole’ state faces crime apocalypse.”

The publication reported that Clooney and his wife had been in town for a film festival. The couple left the Moores with access to their Lake Como villa — valued at an estimated $100 million.

The trip — described as a personal vacation to a personal friend’s residence — was not listed on Moore’s public schedule.

“The Governor paid for a trip to celebrate his wife’s 50th birthday,” David Turner, Moore’s communications director, said in a statement Tuesday.

Moore did not temporarily leave Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller in charge while he vacationed, according to the governor’s office.

“The governor was not temporarily unable to perform his duties and therefore did not appoint the lieutenant governor to serve as acting governor in his stead,” Turner said in his statement, in response to questions about Miller’s role. Turner included a link to relevant sections of the Maryland Constitution addressing when a lieutenant governor would assume the duties of the governor.

Republicans made hay of the trip, which drew a sharp attack from the White House.

“The crime crisis ravaging your city is no problem at all when you can jet off to an Italy yacht vacation,” Abigail Jackson, Deputy White House Press Secretary, posted on X. “Unfortunately for residents of Baltimore, this isn’t their reality. Yet, Wes (wannabe President) Moore insists there’s no crime problem and he doesn’t need help!”

Moore and President Donald Trump (R) have been trading barbs over the last week over the state of crime in Baltimore, with Trump hinting again Tuesday that he might send federal troops into Maryland though he did not say when.

The visit also raises questions about Moore’s political future.

Clooney has built a name for himself in politics hosting fundraisers including one for Joe Biden’s failed reelection bid. The Daily Mail said Clooney has expressed some support for a presidential bid by his recent house guest.

In an April interview on CNN, Clooney praised Moore, calling him “a proper leader.”

Moore has repeatedly said he is not running for president in 2028.