Helping survivors of domestic violence — and their pets — find safe haven

The MNADV's "Pets Are Family Too" is designed to educate the public on the issues that survivors of domestic abuse face when trying to find shelter for themselves and their companion animals.

There are a number of reasons why someone who is dealing with domestic violence may not leave a relationship. In many cases, it may be related to their pets.

Tony Korol-Evans, the training and special projects administrator with the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence, said it’s not uncommon for an abusive partner to threaten to hurt or kill a pet if the victim of the abuse tries to leave the relationship.

“Abusive partners will frequently use pets as a way to try to control the survivor,” she said.

As a result, often the abuse survivor may be struggling to find housing not just for themselves and their children, but the family pet as well. Korol-Evans says nationally, fewer than 25% of domestic violence shelters provide housing for pets.

A survey from the Urban Resource Institute’s People and Animals Living Safely, or PALS, found that 72% of domestic violence survivors weren’t aware that domestic violence shelters may have a variety of ways to accommodate them and their pets. And 50% said they would not consider seeking shelter if they couldn’t take their pets with them.

‘Pets Are Family Too’ campaign

But there are efforts to fill that void. Korol-Evans told WTOP that since obtaining a grant to help survivors keep their pets with them, domestic survivor service providers in Cecil, Washington and Harford counties have expanded ways to help families.

Organizations and agencies that provide services to domestic violence survivors have come up with creative ways to help, such as arranging for pet boarding at shelters or facilities, working with hotels to allow pets, and even foster programs where the pet can be cared for while the survivor arranges for long-term housing for themselves and their family.

The MNADV’s “Pets Are Family Too” campaign kicking off this month is designed to educate the public on the issues that survivors of domestic abuse face when trying to find shelter for themselves and their companion animals. There’s a fund that helps manage those efforts.

“When the public makes those donations, it literally can be life-saving, for our survivors and for their pets,” Korol-Evans said,

For information on how to help, contact PETS — MNADV.

A list of agencies that can board pets can also be found online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.