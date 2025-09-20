Cases of body lice confirmed on University of Maryland campus

Cases of body lice have been confirmed on the campus of the University of Maryland, College Park, health officials said.

Cases of body lice were confirmed on the campus of the University of Maryland, College Park.

University health officials said in a Thursday release that pest control units were deployed to “locations” where body lice cases were reported, noting that areas were rigorously treated.

Although the school did not specify the exact locations that were treated, campus newspaper The Diamondback reported that officials had treated the fourth floor of McKeldin Library and a restroom in Kirwan Hall.

One student told the outlet that the body lice reports had made her spiral into panic mode.

“I washed all my bedding, I washed all my clothes, I put my stuffed animals and my duvet through the dryer,” freshman Samantha Ross said. “I kind of felt like I was going crazy.”

Body lice are defined as small insects that live on people’s skin and clothes. They are usually spread through close personal contact with those who contracted them. Itching, rash and bites are the main symptoms of body lice.

University health officials said they recommend the following solutions to prevent the spread of body lice:

Not sharing clothes, beds and towels used by someone with lice

Take baths regularly and change into machine-washed clothes once a week

Wash and dry infested clothing and bedding by using the hot water laundry cycle and the high heat drying cycle

Dry clean clothing and items that aren’t washable or seal them in a plastic bag and store for two weeks

Those who believe that they have been exposed to body lice should get in touch with the University of Maryland’s health center, or their doctor, for guidance.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.