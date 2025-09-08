Bay Bridge will have lane closures due to maintenance work this week

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge will have lane closures and altered traffic patterns until Sept. 13, due to maintenance work, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge will have lane closures and altered traffic patterns until Saturday, Sept. 13, due to maintenance work, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

During the week, the eastbound span of the bridge is scheduled to be closed for the following days and times:

Monday, Sept. 8, through Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 13, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During these closures, two-way traffic will be allowed on the westbound span, MDTA said.

Additionally, one lane of the eastbound span might be closed for the following days and times:

Monday, Sept. 8, through Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As a result, two-way traffic will be allowed on the westbound span.

MDTA recommends drivers cross the Bay Bridge during off-peak hours at the following times:

Friday, Sept. 12: eastbound before 9 a.m. and after 8 p.m., and westbound before 9 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13: eastbound before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m., and westbound before 9 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14: eastbound before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m., and westbound before 11 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

“Lane closures are subject to change and closure times are dependent on traffic volumes and other work variables,” MDTA said.

Drivers should operate with caution while work is being done on the lanes. The agency said all work will be performed weather permitting.

