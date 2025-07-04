Medevac helicopter lands on Bay Bridge after collision

Westbound traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is recovering after a major crash Friday morning that prompted a medevac helicopter to land on the bridge.

A serious crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Courtesy CJHolmes97 via X) Courtesy CJHolmes97 via X A medevac helicopter lands on the Bay Bridge in response to a serious crash Friday, July 4, 2025. (Courtesy MDOT’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team) Courtesy MDOT’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team Traffic backup on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge after a serious crash Friday, July 4, 2025. (Courtesy Maryland Transportation Authority) Courtesy Maryland Transportation Authority ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Westbound traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is recovering after a major crash Friday morning that prompted a medevac helicopter to land on the bridge.

In a news release, the Maryland Transportation Authority said the crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m., when a passenger vehicle swerved from the eastbound lanes into a westbound lane, colliding with a tractor-trailer. MDTA said the reason the car went off-course is still not clear.

The medevac helicopter took the driver of the passenger vehicle to a nearby hospital to be treated for “serious injuries,” MDTA wrote. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash shut down all westbound lanes of traffic for over an hour. All lanes were reopened by 2:30 p.m.

The MDTA is still investigating the crash, and asks anyone who witnessed the accident to call MDTA Police at 410-295-8146.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.