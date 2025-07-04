Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » Medevac helicopter lands on…

Medevac helicopter lands on Bay Bridge after collision

Kay Perkins | kay.perkins@wtop.com

July 4, 2025, 3:06 PM

a crashed car
A serious crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Courtesy CJHolmes97 via X)
Courtesy CJHolmes97 via X
helicopter lands on bridge after crash
A medevac helicopter lands on the Bay Bridge in response to a serious crash Friday, July 4, 2025. (Courtesy MDOT’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team)
Courtesy MDOT’s Coordinated Highways Action Response Team
traffic backup on the bay bridge
Traffic backup on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge after a serious crash Friday, July 4, 2025. (Courtesy Maryland Transportation Authority)
Courtesy Maryland Transportation Authority
(1/3)
a crashed car
helicopter lands on bridge after crash
traffic backup on the bay bridge

Westbound traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is recovering after a major crash Friday morning that prompted a medevac helicopter to land on the bridge.

In a news release, the Maryland Transportation Authority said the crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m., when a passenger vehicle swerved from the eastbound lanes into a westbound lane, colliding with a tractor-trailer. MDTA said the reason the car went off-course is still not clear.

The medevac helicopter took the driver of the passenger vehicle to a nearby hospital to be treated for “serious injuries,” MDTA wrote. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash shut down all westbound lanes of traffic for over an hour. All lanes were reopened by 2:30 p.m.

The MDTA is still investigating the crash, and asks anyone who witnessed the accident to call MDTA Police at 410-295-8146.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up