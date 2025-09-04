New Carrollton neighborhood braces for the loss of a popular grocery store

Residents of New Carrollton, Maryland, are facing the closure of their longtime Shoppers Food Warehouse on Riverdale Road, one of four Maryland locations shutting down by Oct. 11. Locals expressed concern over limited grocery options and hope a new store will replace the beloved neighborhood fixture.

The Shoppers Food Warehouse grocery store, a New Carrollton fixture for decades in the 7700 block of Riverdale Road, is shutting down next month.(WTOP/Alan Etter) The Shoppers Food Warehouse grocery store, a New Carrollton fixture for decades in the 7700 block of Riverdale Road, is shutting down next month.(WTOP/Alan Etter) In New Carrollton, Maryland, residents are bracing themselves for a major change in their grocery shopping habits.

Their local Shoppers Food Warehouse grocery store, a neighborhood fixture for decades in the 7700 block of Riverdale Road, is shutting down next month. It’s one of four Maryland locations set to close in October.

For longtime shoppers, the news comes as a tough blow. Many say the store has been more than just a place to buy groceries. But with the doors closing, neighbors worry about what comes next.

“It’s just bad that they’re closing stores that’s close to neighborhoods that people depend on,” said Neal, a neighbor to the store that’s slated for closure.

He lives right around the corner and has been coming to this particular Shoppers for two years, ever since he moved to the neighborhood.

“I’m just trying to figure out what would they turn this into if they close this down for the community?” Neal said.

“It’s going to be an inconvenience to have to find another Shoppers, because we like Shoppers,” he added. “Now, it’s going to take us out of the way, but we have to go.”

There are two other grocery stores in walking distance of the Shoppers, and are the only other grocery stores in the city.

“A lot of families depend on Shoppers to feed their families,” said Chiquita from Capitol Heights, who said she’d been coming to this Shoppers for about 15 years.

“I don’t know why they would do that, unless they’re going to give us some food for free,” she said with a laugh. “That’s a bad idea.”

She worries about people in the neighborhood who don’t have transportation being able to get their groceries.

“Some walk if they have apartments in the area. Or if they don’t, they depend on walking to the store to get their food,” she said. “If the Shoppers is not here, where are they going to go to get their food?”

“It’s a good access to the community. It shouldn’t close at all, for real,” said Don, a neighbor who has been shopping at this Shopper’s for about a decade. “I know they closed the one on Martin Luther King (Jr. Highway) at one time. And then they reopened it. I don’t even know why they closed that one. It’s a shame, though. This shouldn’t go nowhere.”

Some hope another grocery store will take the place of the Shoppers. The New Carrollton, Waldorf, Essex and Westminster locations are set to close by Oct. 11.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.