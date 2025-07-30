The Montgomery County Little League's Upper County Division, affectionately known as the "Wolfpack," is gearing up for the biggest stage of their season: the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.

Montgomery County Little League’s Upper County Division (WTOP/Heather Gustafson) WTOP/Heather Gustafson The Montgomery County Little League’s Upper County Division, affectionately known as the “Wolf Pack,” is gearing up for the biggest stage of their season: the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut. (Courtesy Montgomery County Little League) Courtesy Montgomery County Little League The Montgomery County Little League’s Upper County Division, affectionately known as the “Wolf Pack,” is gearing up for the biggest stage of their season: the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut. (Courtesy Montgomery County Little League) Courtesy Montgomery County Little League The Montgomery County Little League’s Upper County Division, affectionately known as the “Wolf Pack,” is gearing up for the biggest stage of their season: the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut. (Courtesy Montgomery County Little League) Courtesy Montgomery County Little League The Montgomery County Little League’s Upper County Division, affectionately known as the “Wolf Pack,” is gearing up for the biggest stage of their season: the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut. (Courtesy Montgomery County Little League) Courtesy Montgomery County Little League Montgomery County’s Little League under 12 baseball team won the Maryland state championship on July, 25, 2025, after defeating Berlin 1-0 at West Salisbury Little League. (Courtesy Montgomery County Little League) Courtesy Montgomery County Little League ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

The Montgomery County Little League’s Upper County Division, affectionately known as the “Wolfpack,” is gearing up for the biggest stage of their season: the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.

A win there would punch their ticket to the Little League World Series.

The team secured its spot after clinching the Maryland state title on Friday.

“We had really good energy,” said catcher and third baseman Grayson Greenbaum.

Since then, it’s been a whirlwind of planning, rest and preparation.

“We gave the team a few days off … to spend time with family,” said first manager Adam Weber. “This is our first practice since … and we’ve started scouting on the other teams.”

The Wolfpack will face off against the Glenmoore Eagle Little League from Pennsylvania in Sunday’s opening round. If they win, they’ll play again on Tuesday.

A loss would bump them to the elimination bracket for a must-win game Monday. It’s a modified double-elimination format featuring teams from Maryland, Delaware, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

“This is the first time that Upper County has gone (to the Mid Atlantic regional tournament),” Weber said, noting that the Lower County team has reached this level twice. “We gave ourselves the nickname of ‘the Wolfpack’ three years ago just to have a team name.”

“Every time we break a huddle, we howl,” Greenbaum explained.

When they win, player Landon Hodges said they’ll “jump up and dogpile each other.”

Weber, who has coached Little League and travel baseball for nearly a decade, said the focus is on staying grounded.

He said he’s telling his team to “take it one pitch, one out, one inning at a time — just like they have all tournament. And not get distracted by all the other stuff that’s going on.”

“I think we’re just trying to win our first game,” said player Colton Jamieson.

“It’s very energetic and (there’s a lot of) talking, motivating each other,” third baseman Maddox Schiano told WTOP of what the team is like on the field.

The stakes are high: The winner of the regional tournament advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Weber’s own 12-year-old son, Blake, is one of the team’s players.

“This is fun, especially because it’s only like once in a lifetime. Next year, it’s not going to be as much baseball, so I’m just hoping to make the most of it,” Blake told WTOP.

“We team won the state at 10U and 11U, so we have a lot of experience behind us,” Weber added. “Remain calm and draw from the prior experience that all the coaches have to go out and execute.”

The regional tournament takes place at the East Regional Little League headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, located just outside the ESPN campus.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.