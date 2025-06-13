4-year-old from Maryland Amber Alert found unharmed

Police say Antonio Lamar Jackson has been located unharmed after earlier issuing an Amber Alert for the 4-year-old boy in Maryland.

Police say 4-year-old Antonio Lamar Jackson has been located safe and unharmed after issuing an Amber Alert for the boy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore County police said Friday afternoon that the boy was allegedly abducted by his biological mother, 33-year-old Erica Brooks.

Police said the boy and his mother have been located after an Amber Alert was sent around 2:30 p.m.

#CriticalMissing 33-year-old Erica Brooks & 5-year-old Antonio Jackson. Last seen in the Dundalk area wearing navy blue scrubs & gray t shirt possibly in a black Nissan Rogue MD temp T2005657. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-887-7321. #BCoPD #HelpLocate pic.twitter.com/HSPaH3OGLp — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 13, 2025

At the time the alert was issued by Maryland State Police, the toddler had last been seen just before 1 p.m. traveling southbound on Maryland Route 295 in Anne Arundel County. Police also placed a lookout on a 2016 black Nissan Rogue with the Maryland tag number T2005657.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.