4-year-old from Maryland Amber Alert found unharmed

WTOP Staff

June 13, 2025, 4:33 PM

Police say 4-year-old Antonio Lamar Jackson has been located safe and unharmed after issuing an Amber Alert for the boy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore County police said Friday afternoon that the boy was allegedly abducted by his biological mother, 33-year-old Erica Brooks.

Police said the boy and his mother have been located after an Amber Alert was sent around 2:30 p.m.

At the time the alert was issued by Maryland State Police, the toddler had last been seen just before 1 p.m. traveling southbound on Maryland Route 295 in Anne Arundel County. Police also placed a lookout on a 2016 black Nissan Rogue with the Maryland tag number T2005657.

