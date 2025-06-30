Lanes have reopened along Interstate 70 near Hagerstown, Maryland, after a tractor-trailer hauling a windmill blade overturned Monday morning.

Listen live to WTOP online and on 103.5 FM for traffic and weather updates on the 8s. This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Loose windmill blade causes delays for Maryland commuters

Lanes have reopened along Interstate 70 near Hagerstown, Maryland, after a tractor-trailer hauling a windmill blade overturned Monday morning.

Maryland State Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to westbound I-70 at Exit 26 (Interstate 81) around 5:15 a.m. for an overturned tractor-trailer hauling a windmill blade in Washington County.

A tractor-trailer carrying the wind turbine blade struck a guardrail, according to a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Maryland State Police said the blade became loose from the vehicle, and crossed over the center median and into the eastbound lanes.

One person was transported to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The westbound lanes near the crash were closed for around two and a half hours as authorities worked to tow the trailer, according to a transportation department spokesperson.

The WTOP Traffic Center had been reporting delays tied to the scene until just after the blade was removed from the median of I-70 around 8:08 a.m. Traffic appeared to be flowing normal in both directions less than half an hour later.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.