Aisha Braveboy declares victory in special election for Prince George’s Co. executive

The county Board of Elections hasn’t officially called the race, but Braveboy’s win positions her to serve the remaining two years of Angela Alsobrooks’ term, who stepped down after winning a U.S. Senate seat last November.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio Aisha Braveboy spoke to WTOP a day after unofficially winning a special election for county executive in Prince George's County.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy is claiming victory in the special general election for county executive Tuesday after amassing over 89% of the unofficial vote over Republican Jonathan White.

The county Board of Elections hasn’t officially called the race, but Braveboy’s win positions her to serve the remaining two years of Angela Alsobrooks’ term, who stepped down after winning a U.S. Senate seat last November.

The acting executive, Tara H. Jackson, opted not to run, clearing the path for Braveboy — who won a bruising March primary backed by Gov. Wes Moore — to take the lead.

At her victory event Tuesday evening, surrounded by state and local leaders, Braveboy made clear she’s focused on schools, combating truancy and growing the tax base by boosting local businesses.

“Everything is possible for our young people — but we have to put them first,” she said. “The government must take the lead in ensuring that the businesses in Prince George’s County are prioritized. And under my leadership, mark my words, that will happen.”

Speaking to WTOP Wednesday morning, Braveboy said under her leadership, the county has a huge opportunity to development, pointing out land around its Metro stations and the Six Flags America site.

“As Six Flags closes this year, there’s 500 acres of prime real estate that we can really focus on building a year round use right now,” Braveboy said. “Six Flags is used within a certain season, and so while we yield about three to three and a half million yearly from Six Flags for 500 acres of prime real estate, we can probably find a much higher and stronger usage for that property to yield more tax revenue for Prince George’s County.”

Crime is another topic Braveboy wants to tackle.

“I can tell you that one of the things that I will absolutely do is work more collaboratively with our municipal policing agencies,” she said. “We have to coordinate with them better.”

Attorney General Anthony Brown called her “a visionary leader,” while Council Chair Ed Burroughs said she’s “the right person for such a time as this.”

Braveboy’s landslide was expected in the deep-blue county.

County Council seat race

The council seat for District 5 also saw a shake-up, with Democrat Shayla Adams-Stafford defeating Republican Fred Price Jr.

Adams-Stafford received 2,583, or 92% of the votes in Tuesday’s special election. She is scheduled to be sworn in on June 17.

“I am so excited for the future of our County Council and the direction we are heading with the addition of Shayla Adams-Stafford,” said Council Chair Edward Burroughs III in a statement. “I know her bold ideas and commitment to positive change will continue to shape our county for the better, and that she is prepared to hit the ground running.”

Adams-Stafford, who won a tight primary, is poised to push the council further left with support from Burroughs and Vice Chair Krystal Oriadha.

The District 5 seat represents Cheverly, Glenarden, Bladensburg and Landover. Council Chair Jolene Ivey vacated the seat to run in a different special election to fill the seat of then-at-large Council member Mel Franklin, who was convicted of stealing campaign funds.

Adams-Stafford will serve the remaining two years in the seat’s term.

Results are expected to be certified by June 13.

The unofficial results from the county’s board of elections can be found online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.