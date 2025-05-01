Union bus drivers in Md. get new contract, ending 6-day strike

The Martz Gold Line bus that provides service from various locations in Southern Maryland to D.C. is running again after a six-day strike.

The Martz Gold Line bus that provides service from various locations in Southern Maryland to D.C. is running again after the company and the union representing its workers reached an agreement on a contract, ending a six-day strike on Wednesday.

Workers with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 ratified the contract which will improve working conditions, wages, benefits and includes a cost-of-living adjustment for years two and three of the contract, the union said in a statement.

“Throughout the negotiations and strike, Martz workers stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity and together they won a strong contract,” union President Raymond Jackson wrote in a statement. “Once again, workers have proven that workers bonded together and speaking with one voice are undefeatable.”

Bus drivers began striking on April 24 when they walked off the job around 4 a.m., stranding some riders at bus stops. The union had said as many as six bus routes affecting 27 trips were impacted by the strike.

“We thank Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld and Maryland Senior Director of Labor Relations Dyana Forester for their support, as well as the other officials and allies who have supported these workers on the strike line,” Jackson added.

The routes that were affected were Maryland Transit Administration commuter bus routes operated by Pennsylvania-based Martz Bus.

WTOP has reached out to Martz for comment.

