Union bus drivers go on strike in Maryland: ‘We can’t stand for it no more’

Bus drivers with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) 689 walked off the job around 4 a.m. on Thursday, demanding better treatment.

The union has said as many as six bus routes affecting 27 trips are impacted by the strike. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper ) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Some riders were stranded Thursday morning waiting for buses to get to work after drivers walked off the job. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Drivers with the Amalgamated Transit Union 689 began the strike around 4 a.m. on Thursday. (ATU) ATU The union says the current contract expired on Jan. 20. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper ) WTOP/Kyle Cooper Commuters who normally ride Maryland Transit Administration routes operated by Martz Bus line, were stuck this morning. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper ) WTOP/Kyle Cooper ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Commuters who normally ride Maryland Transit Administration routes operated by Martz Bus line were stuck this morning, including Kim Danek at the Accokeek Park and Ride.

“Some of us only have the commuter bus lines and we can’t telework because we’re government employees,” Danek said.

The union has said as many as six bus routes affecting 27 trips are impacted by the strike.

Driver Omar Thomas, who was on the picket line at a bus garage in Hyattsville, said: “We’re fighting for fair wages and living wages, we need better treatment from this company that we’ve given our blood sweat and tears too.”

Driver Shante Middleton is also on the picket line and told WTOP drivers are ready for a long strike.

“I believe so, were sending a message to them letting them know, we’re dedicated drivers and we deserve better,” Middleton said.

The union says the current contract expired on Jan. 20.

In a news release ATU International President John Costa said: “Our union and our members at Local 689 are fed up with the disrespect Martz has shown them. We’ve been down this road before in the DC area with strikes. Our members will again stand strong and united.”

WTOP has reached out to Martz Bus line for comment.

