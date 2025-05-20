U.Md. reschedules graduation ceremony to Thursday due to rain

The University of Maryland will be moving its commencement ceremonies to Thursday due to rain in the forecast for Wednesday.

In a post on its website, U.Md. officials said the severe weather will not affect the “school and college schedule of ceremonies for Wednesday or Thursday.”

The university said it came to the decision in order to “prioritize safety and to provide the best possible experience for graduates and guests.” The student processional on Thursday begins at 6 p.m. in SECU Stadium.

Over 40,000 students attend the state university and many will likely be attending the commencement services.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson told WTOP that the D.C. area could receive more than an inch of rain Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching the low 60s.

U.Md.’s commencement speaker for the class of 2025 will be Kermit the Frog, a beloved Muppets character from the late 1950s who’s been delighting TV viewers for decades. On May 21 and May 22, Kermit will be celebrating Terrapin excellence.

Muppets’ creator Jim Henson, who died in 1990, graduated from the university in 1960 with a home economics degree.

