Six Flags America announces park lineup for 2025 season

From Halloween frights to July Fourth celebrations, Six Flags America releases its 2025 event lineup as it seeks to become the go-to locale for family fun.

Six Flags America's Opening Day. (Courtesy Six Flags America) Six Flags America's Opening Day. (Courtesy Six Flags America) From classic Halloween frights to July Fourth celebrations, Six Flags America is offering a fresh take on amusement park thrills as it seeks to become the go-to locale for family fun.

With opening day at the Bowie, Maryland, park scheduled for April 12, the first of the park’s festivities will run until April 21 and be especially geared toward those on spring break. While park officials did not lay out the specifics it had in mind for spring breakers, it did say “diverse dining and exciting experiences” would be at the forefront.

Sending things into high gear, the amusement company will open its water park — Hurricane Harbor — on May 24. Visitors will have the opportunity to break in the park’s newest addition, the RipQurl Blaster, until Sept. 7.

Those eager to take a ride on the RipQurl Blaster should make sure they don’t have a fear of heights. The park is describing the new attraction as the “mid-Atlantic’s tallest Master Blaster water coaster.”

From May 31 to June 29, Six Flags America is going all-in on delivering culturally rich events with its “Viva La Fiesta” series. The “vibrant” event will offer parkgoers “live entertainment, authentic dishes and beverages, and special activities that the whole family will enjoy.”

Come June 19, the park will be commemorating Juneteenth celebrations with the help of community vendors and a fireworks display.

For July Fourth, the park will be hosting a new two-day event, dubbed “Star-Spangled Nights,” which will feature fireworks synchronized to patriotic tunes.

And then, of course, is the highlight of amusement park scares and thrills — Halloween.

Between Sept. 13 and Nov. 2, the park will kick off its “Fright Fest,” filled to the brim with scare zones and Halloween-themed landscapes. At the same time, the “Kids Boo Fest” will feature trick-or-treat trails. Halloween events will be specifically available during the weekends and select days.

Six Flags America general manager Ramar Vaughan said the planned events are set to make 2025 “a season of unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.