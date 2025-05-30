Prince George’s Co. Public Works picks up illegally dumped casket

In one of the most bizarre calls the department has ever received, Prince George's County Public Works and Transportation picked up an illegally dumped casket Thursday.

In one of the most bizarre calls the department has ever received, Prince George’s County Public Works and Transportation picked up an illegally dumped casket Thursday.

In a post on Facebook, At-Large Prince George’s County Council member Calvin Hawkins called it “among the top five unbelievable constituent calls that I have responded to as public servant over the last 30 years!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGCountyDPWT (@pgcountydpwt)

The casket, which was fortunately empty, was found left on the curb near Lords Landing Road in Upper Marlboro.

“We’ve picked up a lot over the years — furniture, tires, even toilets. But this? A whole casket?” the Department of Public Works and Transportation wrote in a video on Instagram.

The fine for illegal dumping and littering can be up to $17,000 or a year in jail. Illegal dumping can be reported by phone at 301-883-4748.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.