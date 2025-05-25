FEMA’s Maryland National Fire Academy to reopen after classes were abruptly canceled

After a sudden closure in March, the National Fire Academy in Frederick County, Maryland, will soon be back in business.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are reopening the facility after deeming firefighter training to be a critical government mission.

Classes were shut down for three months after the President Donald Trump’s administration unexpectedly canceled classes at the National Fire Academy, saying it would support only mission critical functions.

The facilities will reopen June 2, according to Maryland Matters.

In March, more than 60 members of Congress, including every Democrat from Maryland, wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, demanding the facility reopen. However, they never received a response.

Now, the state’s two senators, Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, are praising the decision and saying the three facilities are critical because they train first responders. They say closing them should have never taken place.

