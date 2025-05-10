10 students, 2 adults injured in school bus crash in Silver Spring

Ten students have been taken to the hospital after their school bus was involved in a crash in Silver Spring, Maryland, Tuesday morning, according to officials.

In a post on X, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle happened at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Norwood Road just after 7:15 a.m.

Update~5/20 @717am Norwood/New Hampshire(Silver Spring) @mcfrs dispatched for auto collison involving school bus. 12 transported(2 adults/10 kids). All non-life threatening. No one trapped. @MCPS making contact with parents. FDept has left the scene. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/IcBEELkvuZ — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) May 20, 2025

In total, 12 people, including two adults, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

In a statement to WTOP, Montgomery County Public Schools said the bus was going to James Hubert Blake High School in Cloverly.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.

