Social media influencer arrested in St. Mary’s Co. on arson charges

A social media influencer known for filming fire departments in Maryland has been arrested on new, similar charges after being detained last week for intentionally setting fire to a vacant building.

In a release on Thursday, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal said 21-year-old social media hobbyist Joshua Christian-Stanley Jackson, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was arrested on arson charges and making a false 911 call in St. Mary’s County for a fire in February.

Last week, Jackson was arrested for setting a vacant commercial building in Newburg on fire on Feb. 22. Jackson was then charged with second-degree arson, malicious burning and causing a false fire alarm.

He was being held at a Charles County jail without bond, but was released on Monday, March 3, to home detention.

Through their investigation, officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office found Jackson was also responsible for setting fire to another vacant home in Chaptico, Maryland, on Feb. 14. He also made a false police call late last year in relation to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in Hollywood.

Jackson films fire departments and other emergency services reporting to the scene of vehicle accidents and fires and posts the content on social media for profit. The several false calls he made were also so he could film the emergency personnel for his social media accounts.

“Arson is a serious crime that puts lives at risk and places an unnecessary burden on our first responders,” acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said in the release. “We want to remind the public that making false 911 calls is a criminal offense, and anyone who engages in such reckless behavior will be held accountable.”

The latest charging notice is part of an ongoing investigation into Jackson. Additional charges may follow.

