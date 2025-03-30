Pedestrian killed in crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

U.S. Park Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian-involved crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash on the parkway near Maryland Route 410 in Prince George’s County around 6 a.m.

They said a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic had been tied up most of the morning, with northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Pkwy blocked and diverted for a police investigation until around 10:30 a.m.

A map of the area where the deadly crash happened is below.

