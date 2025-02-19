Maryland’s Purple Line providing grants to businesses, communities near rail corridor

The company building the rail line, Purple Line Partners, and the Maryland Department of Transportation are trying to soften the blow for businesses, cities and community groups along the route with grant money.

The 16-mile Purple Line that’s still under construction in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties likely won’t be operational for another two-and-a-half years. But the company building the rail line, Purple Line Partners, and the Maryland Department of Transportation are trying to soften the blow for businesses, cities and community groups along the route.

Applications are now being accepted for a variety of grants designed to ease some of the financial pressure on businesses caused by the ongoing construction. Grant awards are up to $50,000.

One of those grants will provide communities funding for projects they would like to start near the rail corridor that they believe will enhance their cities.

MDOT says the larger, four-year program will make $4 million available for businesses impacted by closures and detours, as well as marketing support for those companies.

“For the project to be truly successful, we must ensure that we leave no one behind,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said.

“These grants will support the businesses whose operations are impacted by construction to ensure they remain open and are ready to thrive once the Purple Line opens.”

State officials say for a small business to qualify, they must be located within one-quarter of a mile from the rail corridor, have 50 or fewer employees, gross sales averaging $2 million or less and they must be open now and have been operational since January of 2022. The first round of applications is due March 14.

Another grant program is already underway, and the City of New Carrolton received a $3,000 grant as part of the Beyond the Rails Grant program on Tuesday. The city plans to develop a free, sustainable, pesticide-free community garden at Veterans Park, called “The Food Forest,” where residents will have year-round access to fresh, locally-grown produce in season.

“As a sustainable city, New Carrollton is committed to fostering a community that prioritizes well-being and sustainability,” New Carrolton Mayor Katrina Dodro said. “The Food Forest is a step toward creating green spaces that encourage outdoor activity, provide environmental education and a stronger sense of community.”

The garden will be up and running by the summer, and will feature a diverse selection of fruit and nut trees for the community to harvest from.

Purple Line Partners spokesman John Undeland said the public-private partnership that is building the rail line and will operate it for 30 years believes these grants will improve the overall quality of life for people living near the commuter line.

“The more grant applications we get in, the more good we can do in the community for our grant programs. We are encouraging groups from across the Purple Corridor — Prince George’s and Montgomery County to participate,” Undeland said. “We want to join with communities in a tangible way and provide some resources to groups doing some good work across our corridor that are in the vicinity of our corridor.”

The 21-station Purple Line will stretch from the Bethesda Metro stop through Silver Spring, to College Park and conclude at the New Carrolton Metro station.

Originally projected to cost $5.6 billion, its price tag has skyrocketed to close to $10 billion.

Construction was delayed for nearly two years over a dispute with the original contractor, which claimed it was owed $700 million in unpaid costs, resulting from design changes and legal challenges.

