Poll: Maryland voters back cooperation with feds on immigration enforcement

A majority of Marylanders support requiring local officials to cooperate with federal efforts to arrest and deport noncitizens in the state who have committed crimes, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Incoming President Donald Trump has vowed to make enforcement of immigration laws — including the threat of mass deportations — a priority during the next four years. In Maryland, 76% of those surveyed in a poll by Annapolis-based Gonzales Research & Media said they would support requiring local governments to cooperate with federal efforts.

Gonzales surveyed 811 registered voters who said they are likely to vote in the next election. The poll asked voters about cooperation with enforcement of immigration laws, the job performance of President Joe Biden as well as views on Trump, and the direction of the country.

The poll, conducted between Dec. 27-Jan. 4, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

A poll released Tuesday asked voters about Gov. Wes Moore’s (D) job performance and other issues including the use of taxes to resolve the budget deficit and a potential match-up for governor between Moore and Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan.

In Wednesday’s poll results, support for requiring local cooperation with federal law enforcement came from across the political spectrum.

Maryland Republicans were by far the largest bloc with 96% saying they would support such a requirement. Among independent voters, 77% also said they would support cooperation.

In Maryland, registered Democrats hold a roughly 2-1 registration advantage over Republicans. In the Gonzales poll, 65% said they would support required cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Maryland voters like Biden, dislike Trump

The poll also asked voters about the job performance of both President Joe Biden and former President Trump, who will be sworn in to his second term on Jan 20.

In the poll, 55% said they approved of the job done by Biden, statistically flat compared to results in a September Gonzales poll when roughly 53% said they approved of Biden’s efforts.

Trump, unsurprisingly, does not fare so well among blue-state Maryland voters. Of those surveyed, 58% said they disapprove of the once and future president, including 51% who said they “strongly disapprove” of Trump.

The Republican president-elect lost Maryland to Vice President Kamala Harris (D) in November by a nearly 29-point margin.

“The good vibes and mojo he’s been enjoying across the country recently haven’t really found their way here to the Old Line State,” pollster Patrick Gonzales said.

Election drives pessimistic outlook

Marylanders are also more pessimistic about the direction of the country as Trump’s second inauguration draws near.

In the poll, 59% of those surveyed said the country was moving in the wrong direction. In September, one in every two people asked said the country was headed in the right direction.

Gonzales attributed the change to the results of the 2024 election

“The answer is simple: Politics presently in the United States is a sporting event — my team wins, I’m happy; my team loses, I’m sad,” Gonzales said.