Maryland is ramping up response to an increase of sick and dead birds in the state

Due to a $30,000 contract expansion between the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, more wildlife technicians will become available in the state to dispose of dead birds that could be carrying illnesses such as avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

According to officials, the current $80,000 contract helps the state triage approximately 30,000 calls related to sick, injured, or dead wildlife.

H5N1 is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds, especially waterfowl and raptors.

A case of H5N1 was confirmed in Caroline County earlier this month, marking the first case of the virus found at one of Maryland’s commercial poultry facilities since 2023. Officials said more have been discovered since recent testing.

Anyone who sees sick or dead birds in the wild should not handle or move them but should report them to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service by calling 1-877-463-6497, according to a release from the DNR.

Officials said the risk to human health is low, but anyone hunting wild birds should follow safety precautions including washing hands and wearing gloves when handling prey and avoid harvesting already dead or sick birds.

Anyone who fills bird feeders for the winter should be fine, as songbirds carry a very low risk of getting or spreading the virus, according to officials.

