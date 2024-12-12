Expanded alcohol sales in Maryland? Some businesses aren’t happy with that idea

Local business owners in Maryland are concerned about potential changes to alcohol sales laws that would expand where liquor can be sold.

While some Marylanders are excited about efforts to change state laws regulating where alcohol is sold, local business owners are concerned about potential impacts of expanding sales beyond liquor stores.

As it stands, Marylanders generally can’t buy alcohol in the state’s grocery stores, but Gov. Wes Moore has come out in favor of a proposal to change that.

“Maryland is one of only states in the nation that bans the sale of beer and wine in grocery stores – it’s time for a change,” the governor said in a post on X. “Lifting this ban puts people first and makes us more competitive. I look forward to working with our legislative partners to pass this overdue change.”

The state’s alcohol sales are governed by a 1978 law that prohibits chain stores from selling alcohol and denies alcohol licenses to nonstate residents. Those pushing for the change argue that consumers want more choices. Previous attempts to change the law have fallen flat with delegates in the Maryland General Assembly.

Local beer and wine stores have a loyal following in many Maryland communities. It’s where you get that craft beer you’re looking for, or that nice bottle of wine you heard about.

But those stores — many of them small businesses — could be in trouble if they have to compete against grocery stores and big box retailers.

“If you look at anytime they open up a Costco that sells alcohol, all the other stores in the immediate area close down. No one can compete with Costco’s buying power,” said David, a manager at Lance’s Beer and Wine in downtown Bethesda. He asked that WTOP not use his last name.

He added that the proposal wouldn’t just hurt shops like his.

“It’s also going to affect a lot of the craft and smaller producers that really need, you know, core markets,” David told WTOP. “They just can’t be in just every single store, due to production.”

Just a few blocks away, Fred Namin manages Cork 57 Beer and Wine.

“I hope this legislation does not go through,” Namin said.

Physically, it’s not a very big shop. But it’s across the street from a Giant supermarket, which could become a giant competitor if it was able to offer products at a lower cost.

“This law coming out, it could be absolutely hurting the small businesses like us,” Namin said.

Among other things, he worries that allowing grocery stores to carry beer and wine could actually hurt consumer choices.

“A lot of our customers that’s living in this area here rely on our inventory and our selection, and we’re working really hard on keeping the lower prices,” he said.

Namin said he’d be willing to go to Annapolis to testify against the legislation in the General Assembly.

