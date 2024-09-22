Maryland’s fall season might not be so colorful, predictions show

It is now officially fall. But if you’re looking forward to seeing some vibrant Autumn colors this season, Maryland may not be your best bet.

Sunday marked the official start to fall. But if you’re looking forward to seeing some vibrant autumn colors this season, Maryland may not be your best bet.

Many of the state’s trees are changing color earlier than usual this year due to drought, according to the state’s 2024 Fall Foliage Preview. Marylanders should expect to see more yellow and gold tones, and fewer reds and purples.

Western counties such as Garrett, Allegany, Washington, Frederick and Carroll will see leaves change two weeks ahead of schedule due to extreme drought in the area.

“While we will still have a fall color display, I anticipate it may peak earlier than normal and we will see more muted colors and more yellow to golden tones as opposed to vibrant colors, again due to lack of moisture,” forester Melissa Nash in Garrett County says.

If you are desperate to see those fall colors, officials said you might not be completely out of luck. Vibrant native flowers such as aster and goldenrods can be found this time of year. Forester Bob Schwartz described those flowers as “truly belles of the fall ball.”

“These species groups are highly important for pollinators working to provision their eggs for winter and come in all shapes and sizes,” Schwartz says. “The purple of New England aster strikingly complements the golden hues from their frequent cohabitating goldenrods, directing more pollinators to each other.”

