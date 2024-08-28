Independent poll shows dead heat in Maryland Senate race

Former Gov. Hogan is getting sizable crossover vote, but Alsobrooks is seen as having more room to grow in the Maryland race for Senate.

FILE - Then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) at an event in 2022. The two are now rivals for the U.S. Senate, a race that is a currently a dead heat, a new poll shows.(Maryland Matters/Bruce DePuyt) FILE - Then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) at an event in 2022. The two are now rivals for the U.S. Senate, a race that is a currently a dead heat, a new poll shows.(Maryland Matters/Bruce DePuyt) The Maryland Senate race between former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) is in a dead heat, according to a new poll commissioned by AARP, the advocacy group for seniors.

The same poll showed a commanding lead for Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump in Maryland — indicating that Hogan so far is succeeding in convincing many voters to split their ballots between the political parties.

But the survey also suggests Hogan may be falling just short of the Democratic support he needs to guarantee victory — and that Alsobrooks, who is less well known to voters at the moment, has more room to grow over the final two months of the campaign.

The Senate race “literally couldn’t be closer,” said Bob Ward, one of two pollsters who designed and conducted the survey, on a Zoom call Monday with Maryland Matters.

Ward, with the Republican polling firm Fabrizio Ward, and Jeff Liszt, of the Democratic firm Impact Research, are conducting surveys for AARP across 10 states with competitive elections.

In the Maryland Senate race, Alsobrooks and Hogan each polled at 46%, with 7% of those surveyed undecided and 1% preferring other candidates. The poll of 600 likely voters was taken Aug. 14-20 and had a 4-point margin of error.

Hogan had a robust 55%-32% advantage over Alsobrooks among independent voters, while her lead among Democrats was 68%-26%.

“That’s what’s obviously keeping him in the race,” Ward said.

Both candidates were viewed quite favorably by voters, but Hogan was better known, another part of the political dynamic in the state.

“We haven’t seen a survey like this this year,” Liszt said. “The story there comes down to name ID.”

Hogan was viewed favorably by 59% of voters, compared to 28% who viewed him unfavorably. Alsobrooks was viewed favorably by 41% of voters and unfavorably by 16%. That’s a huge gap in name recognition, meaning she’s going to need to spend more time and resources working to make herself known to voters across the state

The pollsters also oversampled senior voters and Black voters in Maryland, two critical voting blocs. Eighty-seven percent of voters in Maryland over the age of 50 said their motivation to vote is a 10-out-of-10, compared with only 70% of voters 18-49 who have the same level of enthusiasm. In the 2022 midterm elections, 50+ voters made up 62% of the Maryland electorate.

“What we’ve learned is that candidates in Maryland ought to be paying attention to the concerns of older voters,” said Hank Greenberg, AARP’s Maryland director.

The Senate race is very close among voters older than 50, with Hogan ahead 47%-45%, within the poll’s margin of error. In that broad demographic, he topped Alsobrooks 52%-39% among voters 50-64, while she led 51%-43% among voters 65 and older.

The pollsters said that voters in the 50-64 demographic are generally leaning toward Republicans across the country, while those 65 and older, aging Baby Boomers, remain more liberal.

Black voters represent about 30% of the electorate in Maryland, and while their support for Harris is resolute in the White House election, their disposition could prove critical in the Senate race, where Alsobrooks is trying to make history by becoming the third Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate — and the first from Maryland.

Alsobrooks is ahead by a whopping 52 points among Black voters who are 50+. But the race is much closer among Black voters 18-49, where Alsobrooks is up by 18 points. In his successful races for governor in 2014 and 2018, Hogan took about 30% of the Democratic vote, and he also took about 30% of the Black vote in 2018, even though his Democratic challenger, Ben Jealous, was Black.

The AARP pollsters said Alsobrooks’ lower level of support among younger Black voters is largely a function of her lower name recognition in that demographic compared to older Black voters. Overall, among voters of all races ages 18-34, Hogan is leading Alsobrooks 50%-40% — which is also due to her considerably lower name ID with voters in that bracket.