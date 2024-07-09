Former Montgomery Co. Superintendent Monifa McKnight lands job at U.Md.

Former Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight will become the University of Maryland's inaugural dean's fellow and superintendent in residence, the university announced this week.

Former Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight, who resigned amid the Maryland school system’s handling of accusations of bullying and sexual harassment, has a new gig.

She will become the University of Maryland’s inaugural dean’s fellow and superintendent in residence, the university announced this week. The new position is in effect starting Aug. 23.

In the new role, the university said McKnight will support the development and implementation of special projects for the College of Education.

“We are delighted to have Dr. McKnight join our college,” Dean Kimberly Griffin said in a news release. “She is a seasoned educator and leader whose extensive experience and commitment to education equity will prove valuable as we move fearlessly forward to transform education for good.”

Montgomery County Public Schools and McKnight parted ways in February, amid scrutiny by the county’s Office of the Inspector General into MCPS’ handling of accusations of bullying and sexual harassment.

One report found the school system had numerous deficiencies in how it handled complaints about employee misconduct, and that the school system had been made aware of the problems, but “failed to implement appropriate corrective actions.”

In response to the school board asking her to step away, McKnight said she would “defend my reputation” and that any considerations regarding her role as schools chief go through a “fair, legitimate, and legal process.”

McKnight received $1.3 million as part of her separation agreement with the county school board. She also agreed not to sue the board over anything that occurred before she signed the deal.

In its release announcing McKnight’s hiring, the University of Maryland touted McKnight’s leadership at MCPS, saying “she provided strategic vision and oversaw the education of more than 160,000 students. She led the complex transition to hybrid and full-time in-person learning and implemented operational structures and instructional strategies designed to meet students’ needs post-pandemic.”

McKnight, a graduate of the university, will be tasked with growing student engagement across academic programs, building partnerships across PK-20, strengthening the university’s relationships with school partners and state leaders, and expanding the educator pathway program, as well as existing partnerships.

“This unique opportunity allows me to contribute to the development of future educational leaders and to collaborate with esteemed colleagues in shaping innovative educational practices,” McKnight said in a news release. “I look forward to bringing my experiences and insights to the university and working together to make a lasting impact on education.”

WTOP’s Veronica Canales, Kate Ryan and Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.