Maryland woman writes book to help moms with ‘finding your sexy again’

After Edgewater personal trainer Tara De Leon gave birth to her son Maverick, she felt she needed a checklist on how to feel like herself again. When she couldn't find one, she decided to write it herself.

WTOP's Linh Bui talks to personal trainer Tara De Leon about thriving in motherhood.

A Maryland mom wants to help other women thrive, and said she’s written a practical guide to help solve some common problems.

“All moms kind of act like, like, ‘oh, you’ll figure it out.’ But it’s kind of nice to have some commiseration and see that you’re not the only person on earth struggling with this,” she said.

Her new book, “Hot Mess to Hot Mom: Transformational Tools for Thriving after Childbirth and Beyond,” includes advice from local experts on topics including exercise, nutrition, sleep, and mental health.

“None of us are taking good enough care of ourselves. None of us feel like we have the time to do the things that we want to do for ourselves,” De Leon said. “So, some of the chapters like getting enough sleep may not apply to moms who don’t have babies, but chapters like safely returning to exercise or healing your pelvic floor or finding your sexy again … I think moms of all ages could probably relate to those items.”

Her best advice for other women is to be kinder to yourself, and imagine you’re talking to your best friend.

“What would you tell her? You would probably be really kind,” she said. “But we hate all over ourselves for not thriving. So I just think being kind to yourself is the biggest piece of advice I could give.”

De Leon is coming out with an audiobook and will also hold a series of workshops in Annapolis based on her book. She also hosts a podcast called Wellness Rebranded.

