Maryland leaders promise more accountability regarding juvenile crime

Maryland leaders, including Gov. Wes Moore, unveiled legislation Wednesday that they said would help to crack down on juvenile crime across the state.

It would require police officers to write a report each time they arrest someone who is under 18, something that doesn’t currently happen in every case.

“We are all responsible for ensuring that children receive the rehabilitation that they need to get their lives on track,” Moore said. “It helps to make us safer.”

The legislation would increase the possible length of probation for minors and would expand the jurisdiction for the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services to include kids under 13 for firearms-related offenses, car thefts, third-degree sexual offences and animal abuse.

“We need to rethink how cases are processed for young people,” said Moore. “I’m talking about accountability, both for those who commit a crime and also accountability for those who are taking care of our young people.”

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said the proposal would improve the “accountability, rehabilitation and collaboration of our system.”

“The simple truth is that the juvenile justice system in Maryland is not working optimally to provide the best outcomes for children and families,” Ferguson said. “Maryland can and must do better.”

A youth justice advocacy group, the Maryland Youth Justice Coalition, said it was “disappointed with the legislation.”

“Instead of investing in programming and services that are proven to change behavior, this legislation will make us less safe by punishing children who need support and giving a pass to our state’s dysfunctional law enforcement and juvenile justice systems,” said the group’s spokesperson Alice Wilkerson.

“Our kids shouldn’t pay the price for a broken system,” Wilkerson added.

Moore said lawmakers would debate the legislation and seek input from the public as part of the process.

“I’m confident that when the final version of this bill gets to my desk, I will enthusiastically sign it,” Moore said. “These discussions are hard, but we’re not going to hide from them.”