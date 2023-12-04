With a month left, crash deaths on Md. roads surpass 5-year average

So far this year, 554 people have died in car crashes in Maryland, including 135 pedestrians and 15 people who were on bikes.

According to preliminary data on the state’s dashboard, 38 people were killed in November alone.

The data, provided by Maryland’s Department of Transportation, shows an overall increase in deaths resulting from crashes of 8.2% compared to 2018.

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Highway Safety Office dashboard shows the latest available data.

Officials with the office have urged drivers to avoid distractions, use their seat belts, slow down and obey the state’s “Move Over” law, which requires drivers to move over when approaching all stopped, standing or parked vehicles along the roadway, or slow down if they can’t move over.

Last month, Gov. Wes Moore announced plans to increase the police presence near work zones in order to increase safety around crews working on the road. That announcement followed the release of a report by a work group on the issue.

In March, two cars crashed near a work zone on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, killing six people working at the site.

According to preliminary data from Virginia State Police, there have been 785 crash-related deaths between Jan. 1 and Dec. 3. That compares to 865 deaths in 2022.