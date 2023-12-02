Live Radio
DC man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting outside Chevy Chase restaurant

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 2, 2023, 3:36 PM

A D.C. man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a shooting that happened outside the Clyde’s restaurant in Chevy Chase, Maryland, last November.

Prosecutors said 30-year-old David Lee Brown III was sentenced to 55 years in prison, with all but 35 years suspended. He was also sentenced to serve five years of supervised probation upon his release.

In September, he was found guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of a handgun.

Police said two men were injured, one of them shot, outside Clyde’s of Chevy Chase in November 2022.

They received a call to go to the restaurant at 5441 Wisconsin Avenue around 12:15 a.m. for a report of an assault.

Two men had gotten into a physical argument inside of Clyde’s in response to an altercation between Brown and a woman, according to the investigation.

Police said Brown pistol-whipped one man and shot another in the upper body outside the restaurant and left the scene.

“This was a violent act at popular establishment that placed people in danger, including innocent bystanders,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement.

