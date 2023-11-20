How to get a $20 Lyft coupon from Maryland this holiday season

In its third year of offering the coupons, the discount value is jumping from $15 to $20.

Hoping to cut the number of impaired drivers on Maryland roads, the Motor Vehicle Administration is offering Lyft credits for a sober ride home.

“We’re trying to cover the full price of somebody’s ride home … We want to make sure that when somebody goes out to celebrate, if they’ve had too much to drink, that they make a plan and that they’re able to get home safely,” said Tim Kerns, director of the MVA’s Highway Safety Office.

People can begin obtaining the $20 coupons starting Wednesday morning at the state’s Zero Deaths program website.

“We will release the code at 9 a.m. and they can start to be used Wednesday, starting at 4 p.m.,” said Kerns.

The state, through a partnership with Lyft and Responsibility.org, is making 1,000 coupons available this holiday season to a total worth $20,000.

The code is redeemable on the Lyft app.

Any code not used in 24 hours will revert to the system so that someone else can use it.

“We want to make sure that these codes get used, to get people home safely … if their plans fall through or they’re not able to use it that night, that initial code will expire, but they will be able to get another one,” said Kerns.

The Motor Vehicle Administration said that 1,598 drivers were arrested last year for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

“When they go out and when they’re traveling during the holiday season, we would ask them to have respect for each other on the roadways, to obey the speed limits, wear your seat belt, every seat, every time. And make sure the kids are buckled up and have a plan to get home if you’ve had too much to drink,” said Kerns.